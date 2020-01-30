Sachem Capital Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Short Interest Down 12.7% in January

Sachem Capital Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the December 31st total of 25,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SACH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Sachem Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sachem Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Sachem Capital by 333.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 167,916 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Sachem Capital by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sachem Capital by 741.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 527,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 464,634 shares during the last quarter.

SACH stock opened at $4.23 on Thursday. Sachem Capital has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $5.70.

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.38 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.35%.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Sachem Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Sachem Capital Company Profile

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company engages in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Connecticut. It offers loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, development, rehabilitation, or improvement of properties located in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Florida, New York, Vermont, and Rhode Island.

