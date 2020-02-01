SAFE T GRP LTD/S (NASDAQ:SFET) Shares Down 11.1%

SAFE T GRP LTD/S (NASDAQ:SFET)’s share price traded down 11.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.09 and last traded at $2.09, 2,258 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 120,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded SAFE T GRP LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $160,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.05.

SAFE T GRP LTD/S (NASDAQ:SFET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. SAFE T GRP LTD/S had a negative net margin of 187.51% and a negative return on equity of 147.40%. The company had revenue of $1.35 million for the quarter.

SAFE T GRP LTD/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:SFET)

Safe-T Group Ltd. develops and markets cyber security solutions in Israel, North America, the Asia-Pacific, Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company offers on-demand software defined perimeter solutions, which protect access to data and services by separating the access layer from the authentication layer, as well as by segregating internal networks and granting access only to authorized users; and software-defined access solutions that controls and secures data exchange, as well as prevents data exfiltration, leakage, malware, ransomware, and fraud.

