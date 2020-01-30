Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) Major Shareholder Istar Inc. Buys 15,000 Shares

Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.52 per share, for a total transaction of $682,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 31,286,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,161,571.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 23rd, Istar Inc. bought 15,000 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.56 per share, for a total transaction of $668,400.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Istar Inc. bought 15,000 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.95 per share, for a total transaction of $659,250.00.

On Friday, January 17th, Istar Inc. bought 14,900 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.51 per share, for a total transaction of $633,399.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Istar Inc. bought 15,000 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.50 per share, for a total transaction of $622,500.00.

SAFE opened at $47.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.61 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.93. Safehold Inc has a 52-week low of $16.60 and a 52-week high of $47.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.156 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.88%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Safehold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Safehold by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Safehold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Safehold by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Safehold by 226.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Safehold in a research note on Sunday, October 13th.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

