Safestore’s (SAFE) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Safestore (LON:SAFE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Liberum Capital in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Safestore in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Safestore to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Safestore from GBX 670 ($8.81) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Safestore from GBX 610 ($8.02) to GBX 870 ($11.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 782 ($10.29).

Shares of SAFE opened at GBX 798.50 ($10.50) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.73, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Safestore has a one year low of GBX 525.50 ($6.91) and a one year high of GBX 829 ($10.91). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 786.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 700.53.

About Safestore

UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.

