Safestyle UK (LON:SFE) Price Target Lowered to GBX 80 at Liberum Capital

Safestyle UK (LON:SFE) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 105 ($1.38) to GBX 80 ($1.05) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.41% from the company’s current price.

SFE opened at GBX 57.80 ($0.76) on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 63.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 55.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.78, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.37 million and a P/E ratio of -4.38. Safestyle UK has a 52-week low of GBX 44 ($0.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 93.80 ($1.23).

Safestyle UK Company Profile

Safestyle UK plc is a United Kingdom-based company engaged in the sale, manufacture and installation of replacement un-plasticized poly vinyl chloride (PVCu) windows and doors for the United Kingdom homeowner market. The Company’s segment includes the sale, design, manufacture, installation and maintenance of domestic, double-glazed, replacement windows and doors.

