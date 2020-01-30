Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 229,000 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the December 31st total of 195,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, VP Stephen Albert Varga sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $88,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,801. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,166,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,094,000 after purchasing an additional 27,786 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,545,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,026,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 486,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,254,000 after buying an additional 23,920 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 621.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,644,000 after buying an additional 150,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 86,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,772,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SAFT traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.71. The company had a trading volume of 879 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,123. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.07. Safety Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $80.77 and a 12-month high of $103.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $215.27 million during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 10.49%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SAFT. BidaskClub lowered Safety Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered Safety Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

