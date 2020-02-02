Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) Earning Extremely Negative Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media coverage about Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) has been trending extremely negative on Sunday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Safran earned a coverage optimism score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of SAFRF stock opened at $160.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.55. Safran has a 1 year low of $127.15 and a 1 year high of $166.25.

Safran Company Profile

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

