Saga PLC (LON:SAGA) Receives GBX 81 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Saga PLC (LON:SAGA) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 81 ($1.07).

SAGA has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Saga from GBX 60 ($0.79) to GBX 55 ($0.72) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Saga in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Saga in a report on Monday, January 27th.

SAGA opened at GBX 41.82 ($0.55) on Wednesday. Saga has a 52-week low of GBX 31.78 ($0.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 125.90 ($1.66). The firm has a market capitalization of $469.22 million and a PE ratio of -2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.23, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 48.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 47.86.

About Saga

Saga plc engages in insurance, travel, personal finance, healthcare, retirement villages, and media businesses in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Emerging Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, caravan, motorhome, breakdown cover, home, landlord, holiday home, home emergency, pet, travel, boat, health, personal accident, and life insurance, as well as accidental death benefit products.

