Saga’s (SAGA) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Saga (LON:SAGA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Saga from GBX 60 ($0.79) to GBX 55 ($0.72) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Saga in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 99.60 ($1.31).

LON SAGA opened at GBX 41.90 ($0.55) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 49.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 47.86. The stock has a market cap of $475.93 million and a P/E ratio of -2.29. Saga has a 12-month low of GBX 31.78 ($0.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 125.90 ($1.66). The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.23.

About Saga

Saga plc engages in insurance, travel, personal finance, healthcare, retirement villages, and media businesses in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Emerging Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, caravan, motorhome, breakdown cover, home, landlord, holiday home, home emergency, pet, travel, boat, health, personal accident, and life insurance, as well as accidental death benefit products.

