SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $4.28 Per Share

SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $4.28 per share for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.41) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 million. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 12,931.34% and a negative return on equity of 60.00%. SAGE Therapeutics’s revenue was up 35600.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.63) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $206.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Svb Leerink raised shares of SAGE Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $190.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $210.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Shares of SAGE opened at $68.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 12.67, a current ratio of 12.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.24 and a 200 day moving average of $133.28. SAGE Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $56.50 and a twelve month high of $193.56.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey M. Jonas bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.20 per share, with a total value of $481,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,500,826. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Albert Robichaud bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.16 per share, with a total value of $1,604,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,582,302.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,704,000 after purchasing an additional 39,447 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,370,000 after purchasing an additional 13,104 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in SAGE Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,159,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SAGE Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $373,000.

About SAGE Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

