Saia (SAIA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Saia to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.03). Saia had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $468.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Saia to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $87.10 on Friday. Saia has a 1-year low of $56.35 and a 1-year high of $107.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.34.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SAIA. BidaskClub upgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Saia from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on Saia from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.58.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

