Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.86.

SAIL has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Sailpoint Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

SAIL stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.01. 22,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,657. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 4.25. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -250.50 and a beta of 2.09. Sailpoint Technologies has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $32.25.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $75.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.50 million. Sailpoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. Sailpoint Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sailpoint Technologies will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total value of $468,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,419,827 shares in the company, valued at $33,266,546.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Cameron Mcmartin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total value of $360,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 213,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,138,662.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,374,962 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 876,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,565,000 after acquiring an additional 17,883 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 20.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,407,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,449,000 after acquiring an additional 322,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 1,736.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 132,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 125,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

About Sailpoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

