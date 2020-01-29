salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Director John Victor Roos Sells 119 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Director John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $22,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,749,730. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John Victor Roos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 17th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.18, for a total value of $21,798.42.

On Friday, January 10th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.96, for a total value of $21,415.24.

On Friday, December 27th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total value of $19,618.34.

On Friday, December 20th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.65, for a total value of $19,593.35.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $180.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $170.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $161.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.24, a PEG ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $137.87 and a 12 month high of $186.44.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRM. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $197.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $171.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.66.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,165,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,521,967,000 after buying an additional 2,499,996 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,667,028 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,145,974,000 after buying an additional 3,749,613 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,265,009 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,078,418,000 after buying an additional 1,646,325 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,105,942 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $609,486,000 after buying an additional 483,651 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,865,625 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $425,373,000 after buying an additional 62,191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

