salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the forty-five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $194.18.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up previously from $171.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “top pick” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, January 20th.

Shares of CRM traded up $3.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $185.67. 3,715,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,027,188. salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $137.87 and a twelve month high of $186.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $161.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.52, a PEG ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.16.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 6,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.39, for a total transaction of $1,158,872.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,228 shares in the company, valued at $4,306,238.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.58, for a total value of $1,805,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 428,514 shares of company stock worth $71,168,598. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 159.1% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 171 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 250.0% during the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 189 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 234.4% during the third quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?