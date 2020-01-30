Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.98 Per Share

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Salisbury Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst D. Bishop expects that the bank will post earnings of $3.98 per share for the year. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SAL. ValuEngine raised Salisbury Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Salisbury Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAL opened at $44.78 on Wednesday. Salisbury Bancorp has a 52-week low of $35.26 and a 52-week high of $49.85. The stock has a market cap of $126.41 million, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.23 and its 200 day moving average is $40.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAL. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 34,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Salisbury Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.50%.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans.

