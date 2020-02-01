Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:SAL)

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Salisbury Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst D. Bishop forecasts that the bank will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Salisbury Bancorp’s FY2020 earnings at $3.83 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SAL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

NASDAQ:SAL opened at $44.45 on Thursday. Salisbury Bancorp has a 12 month low of $35.26 and a 12 month high of $49.85. The firm has a market cap of $125.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.23 and its 200-day moving average is $40.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 9.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Salisbury Bancorp during the third quarter worth $202,000. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 4.7% during the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 33,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Salisbury Bancorp during the third quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. 9.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from Salisbury Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Salisbury Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.50%.

About Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?