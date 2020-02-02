Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Salisbury Bank and Trust Company. The Company’s products and services are all of a nature of a commercial bank and trust company. The Bank is a full-service bank offering a range of commercial and personal banking services. The Bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits in residential and commercial real estate, consumer and small business loans. It also offers trust and investment services. The Company operates offices located in Canaan, Lakeville, Salisbury, and Sharon, Connecticut, as well as in Sheffield and South Egremont, Massachusetts, and Dover Plains, New York; and a trust and investment services division in Lakeville, Connecticut. Salisbury Bancorp is headquartered in Lakeville, Connecticut. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SAL. ValuEngine raised Salisbury Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Salisbury Bancorp from $42.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

NASDAQ SAL opened at $44.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $125.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.47. Salisbury Bancorp has a 52 week low of $35.26 and a 52 week high of $49.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 9.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 4.7% during the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 33,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 9.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans.

