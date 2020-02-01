Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $48.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.99% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Salisbury Bank and Trust Company. The Company’s products and services are all of a nature of a commercial bank and trust company. The Bank is a full-service bank offering a range of commercial and personal banking services. The Bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits in residential and commercial real estate, consumer and small business loans. It also offers trust and investment services. The Company operates offices located in Canaan, Lakeville, Salisbury, and Sharon, Connecticut, as well as in Sheffield and South Egremont, Massachusetts, and Dover Plains, New York; and a trust and investment services division in Lakeville, Connecticut. Salisbury Bancorp is headquartered in Lakeville, Connecticut. “

SAL has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Salisbury Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Salisbury Bancorp from $42.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ SAL traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314. The company has a market capitalization of $126.42 million, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.67. Salisbury Bancorp has a twelve month low of $35.26 and a twelve month high of $49.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 34,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

About Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Salisbury Bancorp (SAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com