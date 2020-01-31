Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds

Headlines about Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) have trended somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Samsung Electronics earned a coverage optimism score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Samsung Electronics’ ranking:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SSNLF shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Samsung Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Samsung Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSNLF opened at $2,209.70 on Friday. Samsung Electronics has a 1 year low of $1,400.00 and a 1 year high of $2,450.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,209.86.

Samsung Electronics Company Profile

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and selling of electronics and computer peripherals. The company operates through following business divisions: Consumer Electronics, Information Technology & Mobile Communications and Device Solutions. The Consumer Electronics business division provides cable television, monitor, printer, air-conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines and medical devices.

See Also: Balance Sheet