San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Short Interest Update

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 411,900 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the December 31st total of 502,500 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 158,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 212,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 6,572 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SJT traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $2.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,917. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $5.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.65.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This is an increase from San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the subject interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 828.1 net wells.

