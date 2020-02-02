Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the bank on Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th.

Sandy Spring Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 36.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Sandy Spring Bancorp to earn $3.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.9%.

SASR opened at $34.80 on Friday. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $29.83 and a fifty-two week high of $38.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.87.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $84.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.80 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SASR. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sandy Spring Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks