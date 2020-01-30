Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Short Interest Update

Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the December 31st total of 1,570,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 156,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.4 days.

SASR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SASR traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $34.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,573. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.26. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 1 year low of $29.83 and a 1 year high of $38.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $84.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.80 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 7,621 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 16.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 6,802 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 41.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 25,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 10.5% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 58,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,568 shares during the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

Featured Story: Profit Margin