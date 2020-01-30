Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SANDY SPRING is a bank holding company for Sandy Spring National Bank of Maryland. The bank is community oriented, and conducts a full-service commercial banking business through community offices located in Montgomery, Howard, Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties in Maryland. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. G.Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub cut Sandy Spring Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.75.

NASDAQ SASR opened at $35.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.87. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 1 year low of $29.83 and a 1 year high of $38.45.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $84.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.80 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 27.78%. Research analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,436,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,852,000 after acquiring an additional 488,194 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 581,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,614,000 after acquiring an additional 13,085 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 429,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,713,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 406,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,707,000 after acquiring an additional 129,275 shares in the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

