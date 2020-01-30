Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €220.00 Price Target

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been assigned a €220.00 ($255.81) price target by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.47% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €194.00 ($225.58) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €170.00 ($197.67) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America set a €195.00 ($226.74) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Warburg Research set a €220.00 ($255.81) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €198.00 ($230.23) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €195.40 ($227.21).

ETR VOW3 opened at €169.92 ($197.58) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.39. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of €136.94 ($159.23) and a 1-year high of €187.74 ($218.30). The company has a 50 day moving average of €178.86 and a 200-day moving average of €164.50. The company has a market cap of $35.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

