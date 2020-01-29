Sanford C. Bernstein Increases easyJet (LON:EZJ) Price Target to GBX 1,450

easyJet (LON:EZJ) had its price objective lifted by Sanford C. Bernstein from GBX 1,350 ($17.76) to GBX 1,450 ($19.07) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on easyJet from GBX 1,260 ($16.57) to GBX 1,620 ($21.31) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.47) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Societe Generale increased their target price on easyJet from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 1,280 ($16.84) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.68) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on easyJet from GBX 1,360 ($17.89) to GBX 1,570 ($20.65) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,401.95 ($18.44).

EZJ traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,419.50 ($18.67). The company had a trading volume of 1,113,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,439.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,201.67. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.17. easyJet has a 1 year low of GBX 840 ($11.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,557.50 ($20.49).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 43.90 ($0.58) per share. This represents a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. easyJet’s payout ratio is presently 0.50%.

In related news, insider Andrew Findlay sold 3,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,429 ($18.80), for a total transaction of £55,588.10 ($73,122.99). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 32 shares of company stock valued at $44,271.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What is Depreciation?