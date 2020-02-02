Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates €30.00 Price Target for Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK)

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) received a €30.00 ($34.88) price target from research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.11% from the company’s current price.

EVK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €28.71 ($33.39).

Shares of FRA:EVK opened at €24.77 ($28.80) on Friday. Evonik Industries has a fifty-two week low of €26.78 ($31.14) and a fifty-two week high of €32.97 ($38.34). The business has a 50-day moving average of €26.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of €24.73.

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

