Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Issues Q2 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) updated its second quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.65-0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7-1.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.79 billion.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SANM. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sanmina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sanmina from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Sanmina from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanmina from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of Sanmina stock traded down $1.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.68. 30,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,255. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32. Sanmina has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $34.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.73.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanmina will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sanmina news, VP Dennis Young sold 30,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $1,000,682.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,157 shares in the company, valued at $878,528.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Jure Sola sold 53,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $1,731,562.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 838,916 shares in the company, valued at $27,306,715.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 238,972 shares of company stock worth $7,741,768. Company insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

