Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.65-0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70-1.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.79 billion.Sanmina also updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.65-0.75 EPS.

Shares of Sanmina stock traded down $1.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.66. 528,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,240. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.78. Sanmina has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $34.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanmina will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Sanmina from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Sanmina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanmina from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Sanmina from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In related news, Chairman Jure Sola sold 53,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $1,731,562.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 838,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,306,715.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Goldsberry sold 11,850 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $381,807.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,389.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,972 shares of company stock worth $7,741,768 in the last 90 days. 3.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

