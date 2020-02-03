Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Sanmina from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sanmina from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

Sanmina stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.32. The company had a trading volume of 314,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,348. Sanmina has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.83.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. Sanmina had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sanmina will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Jure Sola sold 53,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $1,731,562.35. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 838,916 shares in the company, valued at $27,306,715.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Goldsberry sold 11,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $381,807.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,045 shares in the company, valued at $871,389.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,972 shares of company stock worth $7,741,768 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANM. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Sanmina by 0.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sanmina by 147.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Sanmina by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 21,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Sanmina by 1.2% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 47,371 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sanmina by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

