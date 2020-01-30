Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.84% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Sanmina from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sanmina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Sanmina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of SANM opened at $32.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32. Sanmina has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $34.96.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 1.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sanmina will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Dennis Young sold 30,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $1,000,682.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,528.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Goldsberry sold 11,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $381,807.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,389.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,972 shares of company stock valued at $7,741,768 over the last ninety days. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 8,677 shares during the period. Sadoff Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 925,737 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 243,014 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after acquiring an additional 25,163 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

