Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Santander Consumer USA in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.91. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 13.66%. Santander Consumer USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lowered Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of NYSE:SC opened at $26.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99. Santander Consumer USA has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $27.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SC. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 36.0% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 957.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

