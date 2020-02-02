Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:SC)

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Santander Consumer USA in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.79. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s FY2021 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also commented on SC. Stephens upped their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Santander Consumer USA stock opened at $26.62 on Friday. Santander Consumer USA has a 12 month low of $18.71 and a 12 month high of $27.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SC. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,620,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,916,000 after buying an additional 934,741 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,740,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,190,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,380,000 after purchasing an additional 265,209 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,687,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 627,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,046,000 after purchasing an additional 197,985 shares during the last quarter.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

