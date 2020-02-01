Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) PT Raised to $27.00 at Stephens

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) had its target price lifted by Stephens from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 1.43% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. Santander Consumer USA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

NYSE SC opened at $26.62 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.89. Santander Consumer USA has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $27.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 12,856 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 434,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,161,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 132.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 24,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the fourth quarter valued at $851,000.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

