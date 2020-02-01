SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €120.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been assigned a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.85% from the stock’s previous close.

SAP has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €142.00 ($165.12) price objective on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €125.00 ($145.35) price objective on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Societe Generale set a €131.00 ($152.33) price objective on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €135.00 ($156.98) target price on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($168.60) target price on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €134.64 ($156.55).

SAP stock opened at €117.82 ($137.00) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €122.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €116.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.39. SAP has a 1-year low of €88.41 ($102.80) and a 1-year high of €126.98 ($147.65). The stock has a market cap of $144.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.52.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

