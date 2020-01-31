SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €135.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been given a €135.00 ($156.98) price objective by equities researchers at Nord/LB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Nord/LB’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($168.60) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America set a €118.00 ($137.21) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €135.00 ($156.98) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. SAP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €134.64 ($156.55).

Shares of SAP stock opened at €118.88 ($138.23) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $145.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €122.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of €116.21. SAP has a 52 week low of €88.41 ($102.80) and a 52 week high of €126.98 ($147.65).

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

