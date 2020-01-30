SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €145.00 Price Target by Commerzbank Analysts

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been assigned a €145.00 ($168.60) target price by Commerzbank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Commerzbank’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SAP. Barclays set a €125.00 ($145.35) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. HSBC set a €145.00 ($168.60) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €150.00 ($174.42) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Societe Generale set a €131.00 ($152.33) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €134.64 ($156.55).

ETR:SAP opened at €118.18 ($137.42) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $147.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is €122.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is €116.23. SAP has a 12-month low of €88.41 ($102.80) and a 12-month high of €126.98 ($147.65).

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?