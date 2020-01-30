SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €145.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($168.60) price target on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Independent Research set a €123.00 ($143.02) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($145.35) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €140.00 ($162.79) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, HSBC set a €145.00 ($168.60) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €134.41 ($156.29).

SAP stock opened at €119.60 ($139.07) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €122.55 and its 200-day moving average price is €116.25. The stock has a market cap of $147.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.14. SAP has a twelve month low of €88.41 ($102.80) and a twelve month high of €125.96 ($146.47). The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.39.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

