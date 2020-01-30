SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €153.00 Price Target at Bryan, Garnier & Co

Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €153.00 ($177.91) target price on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €140.00 ($162.79) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Societe Generale set a €131.00 ($152.33) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Oddo Bhf set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on SAP and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($156.98) target price on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €135.00 ($156.98) target price on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €134.41 ($156.29).

Shares of SAP stock opened at €119.60 ($139.07) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $147.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €122.55 and its 200 day moving average is €116.25. SAP has a 1 year low of €88.41 ($102.80) and a 1 year high of €125.96 ($146.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

