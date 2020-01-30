SAP (ETR:SAP) PT Set at €130.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($145.35) price target on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €135.00 ($156.98) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Oddo Bhf set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €144.00 ($167.44) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €134.41 ($156.29).

SAP stock opened at €119.60 ($139.07) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €122.55 and its 200-day moving average is €116.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.39. The company has a market cap of $147.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.14. SAP has a twelve month low of €88.41 ($102.80) and a twelve month high of €125.96 ($146.47).

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

