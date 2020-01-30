SAP (ETR:SAP) PT Set at €144.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €144.00 ($167.44) target price on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SAP. Royal Bank of Canada set a €167.00 ($194.19) target price on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Commerzbank set a €145.00 ($168.60) target price on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €153.00 ($177.91) target price on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Societe Generale set a €131.00 ($152.33) price objective on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAP has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €134.64 ($156.55).

Shares of ETR SAP traded down €1.82 ($2.12) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €118.18 ($137.42). The stock had a trading volume of 2,959,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The firm has a market cap of $145.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.39. SAP has a fifty-two week low of €88.41 ($102.80) and a fifty-two week high of €126.98 ($147.65). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €122.51 and a 200-day moving average of €116.23.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

