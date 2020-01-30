SAP (NYSE:SAP) Earns “Buy” Rating from DZ Bank

SAP (NYSE:SAP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at DZ Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SAP. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of SAP from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.00.

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $131.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.50. SAP has a 52 week low of $100.97 and a 52 week high of $140.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.14, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.12. SAP had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. SAP’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that SAP will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,902,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 15,834 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 11.2% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SAP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

