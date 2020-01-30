SAP (NYSE:SAP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

SAP (NYSE:SAP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. SAP updated its FY 2020

NYSE:SAP traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,728. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. SAP has a twelve month low of $100.97 and a twelve month high of $140.67. The stock has a market cap of $165.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $141.00) on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America cut SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on SAP from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on SAP from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

