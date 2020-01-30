Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sapiens International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.81.

Shares of SPNS stock opened at $26.20 on Tuesday. Sapiens International has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $26.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Sapiens International had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $82.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sapiens International will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,459,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,599,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sapiens International by 378.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 189,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 149,599 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,301,000. 15.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation, including Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite; and life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?