Sappi (SPPJY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Sappi had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Sappi to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sappi stock opened at $2.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Sappi has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $5.97.

Several analysts have recently commented on SPPJY shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Sappi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Sappi from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd.

About Sappi

Sappi Limited, a woodfibre company, manufactures and sells dissolving wood pulp, specialties and packaging papers, and graphic/printing papers to direct and indirect customers in North America, Europe, Southern Africa, and internationally. The company offers dissolving wood pulp products that are used by converters to create viscose fiber for clothing and textiles, acetate tow, and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of consumer products.

