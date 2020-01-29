Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) Short Interest Update

Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a growth of 55.2% from the December 31st total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, insider (Tony) Kiernan Anthony purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $61,360.00. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAR. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Saratoga Investment by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $290,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in Saratoga Investment by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 18,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 6,807 shares during the period. 17.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SAR stock traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $26.94. 114,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,258. Saratoga Investment has a one year low of $22.07 and a one year high of $28.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.65.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $14.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 68.38% and a return on equity of 9.77%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Saratoga Investment will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.31%. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is currently 85.17%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Thursday, January 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Saratoga Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Compass Point raised shares of Saratoga Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.68.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

Recommended Story: Liquidity