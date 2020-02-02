Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They set a buy rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Nomura reissued a buy rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $197.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT traded down $1.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.96. 723,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 998,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 5.54. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $158.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.73 and a 200-day moving average of $109.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 2.27.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.35). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 169.87% and a negative return on equity of 55.44%. The business had revenue of $99.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.15) EPS. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, EVP David T. Howton sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,625,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,560,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sandesh Mahatme sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $15,687,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,329,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 192,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,583,500. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,474,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 363.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 405,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,530,000 after buying an additional 317,840 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 48.2% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 678,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,131,000 after buying an additional 220,668 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $8,682,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.5% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,815,000 after buying an additional 96,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

