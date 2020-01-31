Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Trading Up 5.7%

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) shares were up 5.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $117.97 and last traded at $117.93, approximately 1,165,510 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,031,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.62.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SRPT shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Sarepta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.81.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.78.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $99.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.49 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 169.87% and a negative return on equity of 55.44%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.15) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -6.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David T. Howton sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,625,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,560,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alexander Cumbo sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $5,271,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 192,000 shares of company stock worth $23,583,500. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 100.0% during the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $36,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

