Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) Given a €128.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) has been assigned a €128.00 ($148.84) price objective by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 39.51% from the stock’s previous close.

SRT3 has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($215.12) price target on shares of Sartorius and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($168.60) price target on shares of Sartorius and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Warburg Research set a €184.00 ($213.95) price target on shares of Sartorius and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. HSBC set a €160.00 ($186.05) price target on shares of Sartorius and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €200.00 ($232.56) price target on shares of Sartorius and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €165.89 ($192.89).

FRA SRT3 opened at €211.60 ($246.05) on Tuesday. Sartorius has a 52 week low of €71.00 ($82.56) and a 52 week high of €124.70 ($145.00). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €200.03 and a 200-day moving average price of €183.51.

Sartorius Company Profile

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers products for suspension cell analysis and live-cell analysis inside incubator for oncology, immuno-oncology, antibody discovery, neuroscience, and stem cell research; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media, as well as general media and downstream buffers; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

