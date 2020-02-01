Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) Given a €150.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €150.00 ($174.42) price target on Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €200.00 ($232.56) target price on shares of Sartorius and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($215.12) target price on shares of Sartorius and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a €192.00 ($223.26) target price on shares of Sartorius and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. HSBC set a €160.00 ($186.05) target price on shares of Sartorius and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($168.60) target price on shares of Sartorius and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €165.89 ($192.89).

Shares of SRT3 traded up €1.80 ($2.09) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €210.60 ($244.88). The stock had a trading volume of 73,873 shares. Sartorius has a fifty-two week low of €71.00 ($82.56) and a fifty-two week high of €124.70 ($145.00). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €200.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €183.81.

Sartorius Company Profile

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers products for suspension cell analysis and live-cell analysis inside incubator for oncology, immuno-oncology, antibody discovery, neuroscience, and stem cell research; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media, as well as general media and downstream buffers; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

