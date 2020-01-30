Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) Given a €198.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €198.00 ($230.23) target price on Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Nord/LB set a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective on shares of Sartorius and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. HSBC set a €160.00 ($186.05) price objective on shares of Sartorius and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group set a €192.00 ($223.26) price objective on shares of Sartorius and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($215.12) price objective on shares of Sartorius and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($168.60) price objective on shares of Sartorius and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sartorius presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €165.89 ($192.89).

Shares of SRT3 opened at €215.20 ($250.23) on Tuesday. Sartorius has a 12-month low of €71.00 ($82.56) and a 12-month high of €124.70 ($145.00). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €199.55 and its 200 day moving average price is €183.34.

Sartorius Company Profile

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers products for suspension cell analysis and live-cell analysis inside incubator for oncology, immuno-oncology, antibody discovery, neuroscience, and stem cell research; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media, as well as general media and downstream buffers; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?